you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai unveils images of next-gen i20 ahead of global launch

The India-spec model is expected to have minor changes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai has officially unveiled the first set of exterior images of its upcoming i20. The premium hatchback is set to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show.

The India-spec model is expected to have minor changes. The new car gets sharper lines and looks sportier compared to older model. Hyundai says the new i20 will be the first car to feature the company's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design language. It first made its debut on the Le Fil Rouge concept car that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The car gets a blacked out cascading grille, more angular headlamps and tail lamps. The roof too is blacked out giving the car a two-tone paint scheme. From the side, you can also see chrome inserts underlining the windows. Like the old i20 which was shortened, the new car which, internationally, is longer than the current-gen i20, will also be shortened on Indian shores.

Close

Engine options include a 1-litre turbo-petrol capable of churning out 120 PS along with a 48 volt mild hybrid system. The i20 is capable of completing a 0-100 km/h sprint in 10.2 seconds when paired with the 6-speed manual transmission. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox will also be available. The other engine options include a lower spec 1-litre turbo petrol and a base 84 PS producing 1.2-litre petrol.

As far as competition goes, the new Hyundai i20 will continue to rival the likes of the Honda Jazz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Tata Altroz.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 05:13 pm

