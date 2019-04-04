Hyundai reveals futuristic car cabin: Here's what it looks like

Korean carmaker Hyundai recently unveiled its ongoing study on a futuristic cabin design. Though it is still in its prototype stage, the concept seems to become an upcoming feature.

Integrating the latest technologies in an i30 test car, Hyundai has posed the virtual cockpit as a provision of a more interactive experience which is also highly customizable to suit the driver’s needs. Acknowledging the ever-growing variety of information shared with the driver, the company has integrated touch panels in place of rocker switches on the steering wheel. This is claimed to make the steering wheel more intuitive.

The cockpit has been under development since 2015. Since then, there have been four major project phases. Through the years, Hyundai replaced all hard keys with touchpads. After further study, the touchpads were replaced with two displays in 2017. In the next year, Hyundai focused on improving the existing concept of touch displays with haptic feedback on the steering wheel.

As per the Human Machine Interface Senior Engineer at Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center, Regina Kaiser, “We chose the i30 to demonstrate that innovations are not limited to higher-segment vehicles. Hyundai intends to prove that innovations need to be achievable for a broad customer base.” The steering wheel sports two displays on each side of the steering wheel which can be adapted to the individual wishes of the operator.

These displays are independently configurable and have two actuator modules underneath the surface allowing for a stronger and more consistent haptic feedback which optimises the usability for the driver.

As per recent updates, Hyundai conducted a driver distraction study with the Würzburg Institute for Traffic Science (WIVW) to evaluate the usability of the latest innovations while driving. The results of the study show that Hyundai’s new cockpit is significantly below the limits of the globally acknowledged motor vehicle safety associations AAM and NHTSA.