App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyundai reveals first look of Aura - here's what we expect

The design sketches confirm that the car will be aesthetically based on the Grand i10 Nios, as it gets a cascading grille, projector headlamps and angular DRLs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hyundai is set to reveal the replacement to its Xcent compact sedan, the Aura. Ahead of its reveal on December 19, the Korean automobile manufacturer has teased the car via sketches posted on its official website.

The design sketches confirm that the car will be aesthetically based on the Grand i10 Nios, as it gets a cascading grille, projector headlamps and angular DRLs. It also gets wraparound tail lamps, as well as a chrome bar at the boot lid. The car will also feature a licence plate housing on the rear bumper.

The company is yet to reveal the car’s interiors, though it could get a similar cabin as the Grand i10 Nios. This means it could get circular air vents and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, among other amenities.

Close

The Aura is expected to be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine which makes 83PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. It could also be offered with a 1.2-litre diesel unit making 75PS and 190 Nm or a 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine, albeit in a lower state of tune. All these engines should be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, with a 5-speed AMT unit offered as an option.

related news

Hyundai is expected to give the car a higher price range than the current range of the Xcent. It will be pitted against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the Honda Amaze and the Volkswagen Ameo post launch.a

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 04:07 pm

tags #AURA #Auto #Hyundai #Technology #trends

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.