    Hyundai opens booking for new 'Venue'

    Customers can book the new model at the company’s dealerships by paying Rs 21,000. It can also be booked online.

    PTI
    June 03, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST

    Hyundai Motor India on Friday said it has commenced bookings for the new version of its compact SUV Venue which is scheduled to hit the market later this month.

    "Venue has had a stellar success in India ever since its launch in 2019. Customers from across the country have been thrilled by its futuristic design, advanced technology and powerful performance. With the new Venue, we will set the bar even higher,” Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement.

    The model will have many firsts in segment technologies that offer an unparalleled experience, he added.

    "We are confident that the new model will build on the strong brand legacy and amplify the Hyundai SUV Life for unmatched customer delight,” Garg said.

    The new Venue will offer customers enhanced connectivity and enable them to control vehicle functions right from the comfort of their homes, the automaker stated.

    Customers can control multiple functions while also being able to check vehicle status through Home-to-Car (H2C) with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant, it added.

    The features can be controlled with voice support in English and Hindi languages.

    With H2C, customers will be able to control functions such as remote climate control, remote door lock/ unlock, remote vehicle status, among others.

    The model, which would be available in up to five variants with multiple powertrain options, also features multiple drive modes and a two step rear reclining seat.
    PTI
    Tags: #Auto #Business #Hyundai #Hyundai Motor India #Hyundai SUV Venue #Hyundai Venue #Technology
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 01:14 pm
