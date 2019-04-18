App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 06:01 PM IST

Honda to recall Accord to replace front airbag inflators

The exercise is part of Honda’s precautionary global recall campaign concerning Takata front airbag inflators

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Honda Cars India (HCIL) has announced a voluntary replacement of Takata driver airbag inflators in 3,669 Accord sedans manufactured between 2003 and 2006.

The exercise is part of Honda’s precautionary global recall campaign concerning Takata front airbag inflators.

The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India from April 18, 2019, and the company will communicate with customers directly.

The customers can check whether their cars are covered under this campaign by submitting their 17-character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the special microsite which has been created on the company’s website.

“HCIL reiterates the importance of replacing the affected Takata front airbag inflators urgently as they may deploy with excessive internal pressure when activated. The airbag inflator casing might rupture which may result in injury or safety risk to the vehicle occupants,” Honda said in a statement.

In January last year, the Japanese auto giant recalled nearly 23,000 units of the Accord, City and Jazz to rectify the faulty airbags. In 2017 Honda had recalled 41580 units of Accord, City, Jazz and Civic due to the same issue.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 06:01 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

