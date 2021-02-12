MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's cumulative 2 wheeler sales cross 1.5 crore units' mark in southern region

The southern region comprises Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Union Territory of Andaman. It took Honda 15 years to gain the trust of its first 75 lakh customers (2001-2016) in the region, HMSI noted in a statement.

PTI
February 12, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST
Image: Honda

Image: Honda

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) announced on Friday its cumulative two-wheeler sales in the southern region has now crossed the 1.5 crore units mark since inception in 2001.

The southern region comprises Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Union Territory of Andaman. It took Honda 15 years to gain the trust of its first 75 lakh customers (2001-2016) in the region, HMSI noted in a statement.

The latest 75 lakh customers have joined the Honda family in just five years, it said.

Director Sales & Marketing, HMSI, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said: "Today, the South region continues to lead the two-wheeler demand momentum for us".
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India #Technology
first published: Feb 12, 2021 03:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.