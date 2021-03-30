Honda CB650R and CBR650 launched in India at Rs 8.67 lakh and Rs 8.88 lakh

Honda seems pretty intent on expanding its BigWing offerings and it doesn’t look like the company is wasting any time with it. The latest entrants now are the CB650R and the CBR650R.

Both bikes will be coming to India through the CKD (completely knocked down) and are priced at Rs 8.67 lakh for the CB650R and Rs 8.88 lakh for the CBR650R.

The CBR650R is a fully faired sportbike and was previously available in India. The new bike however, gets a few changes that make it look a little more aggressive. It gets new graphics and tweaked side-panels, all-LED lighting and a muscular stance that will definitely make it stand out.

The CB650R on the other hand is touching Indian shores for the first time. This is a neo-café racer like the CB300R that was on sale in its BS-IV format. It gets a round headlamp and styling that give it a retro-modern look with high handlebars and a split-seat design that ends in a stubby rear section.

Both bikes are powered by a 649cc in-line four-cylinder engine that churns out 86 PS of maximum power at 12,000 rpm and 57.5 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. Braking duties are handled by dual radial mounted four-piston brake calipers in the front with dual-channel ABS.

Priced at Rs 8.67 lakh and Rs 8.88 lakh, ex-showroom for the CB650R and the CBR650R respectively, bookings can be made at the Honda BigWing dealerships.