Honda CB190SS launched in China

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Honda recently launched the CB190SS in China. Launched with their Chinese counterpart Wuyang-Honda, the retro-modern motorcycle takes partial inspiration from its elder sibling, the CB300R, but carries its design elements as well.

The motorcycle is powered by a 184CC single-cylinder engine which makes 16.8BHP and 16.3Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed gearbox. The bike also features Honda’s signature Programmable Fuel Injection (PGM-FI).

The bike is held up by Upside Down (USD) forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. It has single discs on both the wheels, and ABS will come as standard. Honda has also given the CB190SS a semi-digital instrument console, with an analogue tachometer. It has a digital speedometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, odometer and a watch. It has LED indicators on the front and back as well as a single round headlight unit.

The bike gets dual-purpose tyres, which are shod on spoked wheels. This completes the neo café racer look of the motorcycle. The CB190SS has been launched as a part of a duo, along with the 2019 iteration of the CB190R. Though Honda has not announced any plans of launching the motorcycle In India, it can be safely assumed that Honda will work on it in the future. The CB190SS will lock horns with the likes of Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 and KTM Duke among others.