Honda CB190SS launched in China

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Honda recently launched the CB190SS in China. Launched with their Chinese counterpart Wuyang-Honda, the retro-modern motorcycle takes partial inspiration from its elder sibling, the CB300R, but carries its design elements as well.
The motorcycle is powered by a 184CC single-cylinder engine which makes 16.8BHP and 16.3Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed gearbox. The bike also features Honda’s signature Programmable Fuel Injection (PGM-FI).
The bike is held up by Upside Down (USD) forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. It has single discs on both the wheels, and ABS will come as standard. Honda has also given the CB190SS a semi-digital instrument console, with an analogue tachometer. It has a digital speedometer, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, odometer and a watch. It has LED indicators on the front and back as well as a single round headlight unit.