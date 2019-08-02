HMSI recalls 50,034 units of four models to rectify front-brake component

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on August 2 said it is recalling 50,034 units of four models to rectify faulty front-brake master cylinder. The recall covers four models -- Aviator (DISC), Activa 125 (DISC), Grazia (DISC), and CB Shine (SELF DISC) CBS -- manufactured between February 4, 2019 to July 3, 2019.

Under the recall campaign, a total of 50,034 units of these models will be attended, HMSI said in a statement.

"Honda has identified a suspected quality issue in the front-brake master cylinder which may cause difficulty in rotation of the front wheel and may further lead to wheel jam in extreme situation," it added.

The company, as a pre-cautionary measure, will voluntarily inspect these models and replace the suspected part, if required, on free of cost basis irrespective of the affected vehicles' warranty status, the two-wheeler major said.