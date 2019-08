HMSI recalls 50,034 units of four models to rectify front-brake component

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on August 2 said it is recalling 50,034 units of four models to rectify faulty front-brake master cylinder. The recall covers four models -- Aviator (DISC), Activa 125 (DISC), Grazia (DISC), and CB Shine (SELF DISC) CBS -- manufactured between February 4, 2019 to July 3, 2019.

Under the recall campaign, a total of 50,034 units of these models will be attended, HMSI said in a statement.

"Honda has identified a suspected quality issue in the front-brake master cylinder which may cause difficulty in rotation of the front wheel and may further lead to wheel jam in extreme situation," it added.

The company, as a pre-cautionary measure, will voluntarily inspect these models and replace the suspected part, if required, on free of cost basis irrespective of the affected vehicles' warranty status, the two-wheeler major said.

HMSI, through its dealers, will directly notify affected customers starting Friday, it added. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.