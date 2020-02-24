Here's all you need to know about Harley Davidson's new motorcycle

Harley Davidson has been working on expanding its product line-up to include models across multiple segments. From a fully electric motorcycle called the LiveWire to an adventure tourer called the Pan America, the company is diversifying its offerings.

The American motorcycle manufacturer is reportedly working on a new motorcycle in collaboration with a Chinese bike maker. It should be a small-capacity motorcycle that could be based on the Bronx streetfighter. The company could also borrow its 975cc, liquid-cooled, 60-degree V-twin engine that churns out 116PS of maximum power and 95Nm of peak torque.

It may add a fully-faired sports bike based on the VR1000, though it is yet to be officially confirmed by Harley Davidson. However, one can safely expect the upcoming motorcycle to belong to the small-capacity category and have an engine capacity between 250cc and 500cc.

Though Harley Davidson is yet to officially announce specifications of the motorcycle, it is expected to be revealed at the upcoming EICMA.