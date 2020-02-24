App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's all you need to know about Harley Davidson's new motorcycle

The American motorcycle manufacturer is reportedly working on a new motorcycle in collaboration with a Chinese bike maker

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Harley Davidson
Harley Davidson

Harley Davidson has been working on expanding its product line-up to include models across multiple segments. From a fully electric motorcycle called the LiveWire to an adventure tourer called the Pan America, the company is diversifying its offerings.

The American motorcycle manufacturer is reportedly working on a new motorcycle in collaboration with a Chinese bike maker. It should be a small-capacity motorcycle that could be based on the Bronx streetfighter. The company could also borrow its 975cc, liquid-cooled, 60-degree V-twin engine that churns out 116PS of maximum power and 95Nm of peak torque.

It may add a fully-faired sports bike based on the VR1000, though it is yet to be officially confirmed by Harley Davidson. However, one can safely expect the upcoming motorcycle to belong to the small-capacity category and have an engine capacity between 250cc and 500cc.

Close

Though Harley Davidson is yet to officially announce specifications of the motorcycle, it is expected to be revealed at the upcoming EICMA.

related news



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 04:28 pm

tags #EICMA #Harley Davidson India #livewire #Pan America

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.