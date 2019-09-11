Frankfurt Motor Show: Volkswagen launches its brand-new logo

After confirming that the company will resurface with a new logo, German automobile giant Volkswagen has officially revealed its new logo which shall be used henceforth. It adheres to its original design but features simple changes.

The new logo has a two-dimensional look, with thinner lines for better digital integration. It retains the company’s original logo design, but the ‘V’ on the top no longer touches the ‘W’ on the bottom. Volkswagen has also decided to keep the colour flexible and will be using a red scheme in future GTI models.

Volkswagen has also used a ‘floating line’ in the logo, while it will introduce a new official female voice as a ‘sound logo’ for use in television advertisements. It will also introduce a new font, among other changes.

The company will start using the new logo on its headquarter building in Wolfsburg. Volkswagen states that it will implement the change in a cost-optimized, resource-conserving approach. The first vehicle to sport the new logo was the ID.3, which was also unveiled alongside the logo.