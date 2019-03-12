App
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ford to launch Figo Facelift on March 15: What has changed?

The Figo facelift gets Ford’s new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, deemed the “Dragon series.”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Four years after Ford rolled out the Figo in India, it is set to give the hatchback its due makeover with the Figo Facelift. Launching on March 15, the American carmaker has made many aesthetic as well as mechanical changes with the Ford Facelift.

The hatchback has been updated in compliance with its siblings, the Ford Freestyle and the new-gen Ford Aspire. One of the most noticeable changes are the exteriors, which include a new bumper, sweptback headlamps and multi-spoke alloys. The car also has a Sports Edition, with tuned suspension setup, as well as a "Secondary Clutch Switch". It also gets a dual-tone look, with a black roof and ORVMs.

12-12

The Figo Facelift gets Ford’s new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine, deemed the “Dragon series.” It makes 94BHP and 120Nm of torque. It also gets a diesel option, which is a 1.5-litre TDCi unit pumping out 98BHP and 215Nm of peak torque. Both engines are mated to a five-speed transmission, but the petrol gets an optional DCT gearbox, which increases the power output to 110BHP and 136Nm.

The cabin has been redone as well, getting a floating touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC3, as well as phone app connectivity. It also gets climate control and a multi-functional steering wheel as we move up the trims. Standard features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

1-1

The Figo facelift will be pitted against the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 among others. It is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs 5 lakh.

First Published on Mar 12, 2019 01:22 pm

tags #Auto #facelift #Figo #Ford #Technology #trends

