Ford India head Anurag Mehrotra quits after company decides to stop making cars in India: Report

Ford Motor Co's India head Anurag Mehrotra has resigned, two sources told Reuters, days after the US automaker said it would stop making cars in the country, taking a hit of $2 billion.

September 30 will be Mehrotra's last day with the company, one of the people said.

A Ford India spokesman confirmed his resignation, saying he is leaving to pursue other career opportunities.

Mehrotra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.