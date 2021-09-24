MARKET NEWS

Ford India head Anurag Mehrotra quits after company decides to stop making cars in India: Report

September 30 will be Anurag Mehrotra's last day with the company, one of the sources said.

Reuters
September 24, 2021 / 07:33 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Ford Motor Co's India head Anurag Mehrotra has resigned, two sources told Reuters, days after the US automaker said it would stop making cars in the country, taking a hit of $2 billion.

September 30 will be Mehrotra's last day with the company, one of the people said.

A Ford India spokesman confirmed his resignation, saying he is leaving to pursue other career opportunities.

Mehrotra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
first published: Sep 24, 2021 07:20 pm

