First ever BMW X3 M launched in India at Rs 99.90 lakh

German automobile giant BMW has launched the M badged X3 – a high performance SUV straight out of the company’s M division for the first time ever in India.

Based on the standard X3, the X3 M gets more aggressive styling and an engine that offers more grunt for a sportier driving experience.

The X3 M shares its design language with most of its SUVs and the M badge adds exteriors to make it look more aggressive. It gets black kidney grilles, refreshed bumpers on either side, bigger air intakes, quad exhausts and gills just behind the front wheel arches. It also gets 20-inch alloys with 21-inchers as optional.

On the inside, you get sport seats M-specific instrument cluster and an M-badged gear selector. Other features include a touchscreen infotainment system with optional gesture control, BMW Virtual Assistant, wireless charging, HUD and a panoramic sunroof. As options, BMW is also offering a BMW Display Key, M Sport Exhaust, M Driver’s Package and a Harmon Kardon sound system.

Powering the BMW X3 M is the S58 3-litre inline six engine that BMW says is the most powerful six cylinder engine from the company. The turbo-petrol motor churns out 480 PS and 600 Nm. From standstill, the BMW X3 can touch 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds reaching a top speed limited to 250 km/h. Transmission comes via the 8-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox powering all four wheels through the M X-drive system.

The BMW X3 M is brought to Indian shores via the CBU route and as such is priced at Rs 99.90 lakh. It goes up against the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe which is priced far lower at Rs 76.40 lakh.