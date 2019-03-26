App
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FAME-II scheme: Government invites bids for knowledge partner

The main objective of the scheme is to encourage faster adoption of electric vehicles by way of offering upfront incentives on purchase of electric vehicles and also by way of establishing necessary infrastructure.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Whatsapp


 

The Department of Heavy Industries (DHI) under the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises has invited proposals for appointment of a 'knowledge partner' for promotion of FAME-II scheme.
Companies empaneled as management consultants with National Informatics Center Services Incorporated (NICSI) such as Deloitte, E&Y, KPMG, PwC and Wipro can participate in the bid.


The agency will hold research studies, support in framing government policies, facilitate ease of doing business, identify and facilitate investments, support in tendering process for the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles - II (FAME-II) scheme.


The Phase - II of FAME India scheme will be implemented for a period of three years with effect from April 1, 2020 and a total financial outlay of Rs 10,000 crore.


The focus area of the scheme is likely to be the electrification of public transport by rolling out a number of electric buses, electric three-wheelers and electric cabs for multi-modal public transport.


The main objective of the scheme is to encourage faster adoption of electric vehicles by way of offering upfront incentives on purchase of electric vehicles and also by way of establishing necessary infrastructure.


Analysing life cycle ownership costs and technology required for running electric vehicles, estimating the market size and the penetration level of EVs, assess and customise leading international practices to encourage investments in research and development and support infrastructure are some of the many areas of work the appointed agency will have to do.


Last week, the government constituted an inter-ministerial panel for monitoring, sanctioning and implementation of projects under the FAME-II programme, aimed at incentivising clean mobility.

The Project Implementation and Sanctioning Committee will be chaired by the Secretary of Department of Heavy Industries and will have other members including NITI Aayog CEO, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary and secretaries in the power and new and renewable energy ministry, among others.
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 07:17 pm

