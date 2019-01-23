App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exclusive | Tata Motors may launch its first fully electric vehicle in 2020

The electric version of Tiago, Tata Motors' top-selling model, was set to debut in 2017 but was put on the backburner.

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors may follow its peers and jump on the electric vehicle bandwagon next year, as the clamour for green mobility grows.

The company has already developed an electric version of its existing range including the Tiago and Tigor but stopped short of going ahead with a full-scale commercial launch because of the limited charging infrastructure in the country.

The electric version of Tiago, Tata Motors' top-selling model, was set to debut in 2017 but was put on the backburner.

A senior Tata Motors official hinted at the possible launch of a fully electric vehicle in 2020.

related news

“You might see us launching an electric vehicle in 2020. We are not committing to it at the moment,” Guenter Butschek, Managing director, Tata Motors told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the launch of premium sports utility vehicle Harrier in Mumbai on January 23.

Tata Motors rival and car market leader Maruti Suzuki has already announced its first electric vehicle launch in 2020. Maruti’s parent Suzuki Motor Corporation and Toyota are jointly working on the e-car with a focus on keeping the cost to the consumer as low as possible.

India’s second largest car maker Hyundai will launch an imported electric SUV in a few months.

Mahindra and Mahindra the pioneer in the electric vehicle space has also promised to launch the electric version of the KUV 100 this year and an electric version of the XUV 300 in 2020.

Tata Motors' reluctance to launch an e-car stems from the fact that the charging infrastructure remains grossly underdeveloped in India giving rise to issues such as range anxiety.

Tata Motors showcased at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida last year the electric Tiago is powered by an 85-kilowatt motor that makes 200nm of peak torque. The car can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 11 seconds and has a top speed of 135kmph. It has a range of 100 km.

Tata Motors has switched to a two-product architecture model from the earlier six-platform model. While the architectures are flexible to provide the company to spin off 12-14 products they are also capable of hosting hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

Harrier is the first of the several products from the architecture – Omega and Alfa – while the second product on this will debut in about six months codenamed 45X, a premium hatchback.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 02:55 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.