Everything you should know about Toyota's Battery Electric Vehicle

Ahead of the Tokyo Motor Show, Toyota has unveiled its latest offering in the electric vehicle segment, the BEV.

Short for Battery Electric Vehicle, it is a small car with a short-range and poses as an eco-friendly alternative for short-distance commute.

The car has one of the most compact bodies in the segment. With a length of 2490mm, a width of 1290mm and a height of 1560mm, the car is a two-seater with a range of 100 km on a full charge.

The company is yet to reveal the official details of its powertrain and battery pack, but it has been confirmed that it has a top speed of 60 kmph, with a full-charge time of five hours.

Currently, the company has kept the car exclusive to the Japanese market. It is also planning to develop a three-seater version, as well as other versions for business purposes and other short-distance travel.

Toyota also recently showcased its latest business model which aims at promoting the adoption of all-electric vehicles. It includes the leasing of vehicles, reusing of batteries and implementation of used vehicle programs, among others.