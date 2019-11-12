Ducati Streetfighter V4 voted as "Most Beautiful Bike of the Show" at EICMA 2019

Italian sportbike manufacturer Ducati's Streetfighter V4 has been bestowed with the honour of 'Most Beautiful Bike of the Show' at EICMA 2019.

Over 14,500 enthusiasts voted for the bike, helping Streetfighter V4 garner over 36 percent of the votes.

"We are particularly proud to receive this award in a competition where all the manufacturers participate with their flagship models and the general public of EICMA, the most important motorcycle fair in the world, has elected the Streetfighter V4 as the most beautiful," said Andrea Ferraresi, Director, Ducati Design Center.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is powered by a 1,103cc liquid-cooled V4 Desmosedici Stradale, churning out a mind-numbing 211 PS of maximum power and 124 Nm of peak torque.