Ducati revive 'most beautiful motorcycle in the world' - the 916

Italian superbike manufacturer Ducati recently announced its plans to pay homage its iconic 1994 motorcycle, the 916. The company will redesign the Panigale V4 to make it resemble what many consider to be the “most beautiful motorcycle in the world.”

As per a press release sent to Overdrive, the company will present the Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916. It will manufacture only 500 individually numbered motorcycles with an original livery and exclusive racing components. Ducati will present the motorcycle on 12 July at Pebble Beach, California, at 8 p.m. (PDT).

The motorcycle will be presented in the presence of ‘King’ Carl Fogarty who is a four-time winner of the World Superbike Championship with Ducati in the 1990s. The company will also give its WSBK Aruba.it Racing-Ducati team rider Alvaro Bautista and Chaz Davies special bikes with a livery design inspired by the Panigale V4 25° Anniversario 916.

The Ducati Panigale V4 is powered by a four-cylinder, 998CC, liquid-cooled engine which makes 221PS of maximum power and 112Nm of peak torque. It has a base price of Rs. 20.5 lakhs (Ex-showroom) and is available across all Ducati showrooms in India. It is pitted against Yamaha R1, BMW S1000RR, Kawasaki ZX-10R and Suzuki GSX-R among others.