Ducati launches Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse motorcycle in India, priced at Rs 10.99 lakh

The model, created to celebrate the collaboration between Ducati Scrambler and the American clothing brand Fasthouse, is powered by an 803cc engine, Ducati India said in a statement.

PTI
November 01, 2021 / 01:59 PM IST
Italian superbike maker Ducati on Monday launched its limited-edition Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse motorcycle in India priced at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom India).

The model, created to celebrate the collaboration between Ducati Scrambler and the American clothing brand Fasthouse, is powered by an 803cc engine, Ducati India said in a statement.

This new special edition model is limited to only 800 units globally, it added.

"The Scrambler Desert Sled is one of the most capable off-road bikes in the segment and our customers in India have recognised that fact."

"The Fasthouse carries an absolutely distinctive looking Scrambler Desert Sled liveries in recent past and is the coolest Desert machine, which is why only 800 people in the world can have it,” Ducati India Managing Director, Bipul Chandra said.

Close
Without disclosing the details, the company said all the units allotted to India are sold out and deliveries of the bike will start from Monday.
first published: Nov 1, 2021 01:57 pm

