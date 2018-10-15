App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Discounting not a good long term strategy, says Honda Motor's chief on Bajaj’s price war

Bajaj now commands a share of nearly 16% in the 110cc segment up from nearly 13% it had before the price cut

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bajaj Auto has eaten away nearly 300 basis points in market share from rivals Hero, Honda and TVS Motor in merely five months since it cut prices of its budget bike CT100.

The Pune-based company now commands a share of nearly 16 percent in the segment of bikes with engines up to 110cc from 13 percent before the price cut.

Bajaj had cut prices of the CT100 by Rs 2,000 at the end of March making it the cheapest geared two-wheeler in the country. The 100cc bike is priced at Rs 32,000 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

While market leader Hero MotoCorp refused to join the price war, Honda, the second largest two-wheeler maker said it is already running its capacities at optimum level leaving no scope to push volumes further.

related news

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Minoru Kato, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said there is no need for the company to push volumes at the lower end of the budget bike segment and that discounting cannot be the long-term strategy for any player.

“We don’t know competitor’s financial background or their strategy. But as a manufacturer, we have the facility. We have made big investments into fixed assets. To fulfil the capacity of the factory that is one of the important strategies, to improve the business situation. Price-wise, based on the market and customer value, profitability is the most important factor," said Kato.

Honda sells Dream Yuga, Dream Neo, CD 110 and Livo in the category.

"Normally the discount strategy is a function of the gap between the company’s expectation and real situation. Then in order to reduce the inventory, everybody considers discounting. But in case of Honda our factories are running at full capacity," said Kato.

Honda’s share in the up to 110cc segment slipped to 6.18 percent at the end of August from 7.51 percent at the end of March. Hero’s share came down to 73.68 percent from 74.51 percent during the two comparable periods. TVS too marked a fall to 4.33 percent from 5.14 percent.

Led by Activa, at least 66 percent of Honda‘s domestic volumes come from scooters while motorcycles make up the rest. Earlier this month, Honda announced plans to set up new production lines at its Gujarat plant to add 600,000 units and push the overall capacity to 7 million units by 2020.

“Bajaj gets profitability from exports besides three-wheelers. But they don’t have scooters. Then some dealer in a big city has been struggling because they do not have a line-up of automatic scooters. That is one of the reasons why they have to push the CT100 to make up for the loss in volumes," said a Honda executive.

The 100-110cc bike segment is extremely price-sensitive. Buyers of such two-wheelers are centred majorly in the rural and semi-rural pockets making up about 60-70 percent of their total volume. Rural demand has been stronger this year thanks to near normal monsoon last year giving a boost to agricultural yield.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 05:17 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.