Current-gen Honda City to retain all features despite incoming next-gen sedan

Honda is getting ready to launch the fifth generation City. But, like we have heard before, the older model isn’t about to be taken out of the stable just yet. Now, Honda the car maker also says that the car will still be available in all its variants.

According to a report in Autocar, the fourth-gen Honda City that is currently in the market today will be positioned lower than the newer model but will retain all of its features and tech.

Speaking to Autocar, Rajesh Goel, senior vice president and director, sales and marketing, Honda Cars India, said, “I definitely am not intending to start stripping the car off its features as I launch the new one. It will still be fairly loaded irrespective of its positioning.”

The new Honda City, on the other hand, will get even more features including some tech that was not seen before in its segment. This includes a blind spot camera and Alexa integration.

The current-gen Honda City, in terms of powertrain, is already BS-VI compliant. The 1.5-litre petrol engine will continue to do duty on this version. In the new City, there is a good chance that there will be a diesel option available too in addition to the new 1.5-litre dual cam petrol.





