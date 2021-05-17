MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

COVID-19 impact: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India extends warranty, free service till July 31

The extension is applicable to those customers, whose vehicle's free service, warranty and extended warranty was originally ending between April 1 and May 31, 2021, HMSI said in a statement.

PTI
May 17, 2021 / 11:35 AM IST
A man walks past a Honda Neowing tricycle at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter - GF20000035975

A man walks past a Honda Neowing tricycle at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter - GF20000035975

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday said it has extended warranty and free service period till July 31, across all its dealerships in the country in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extension is applicable to those customers, whose vehicle's free service, warranty and extended warranty was originally ending between April 1 and May 31, 2021, HMSI said in a statement.

Reassuring customers facing restricted movement in several states, the company said it will support them to avail these services at their convenience at a later date before July 31, 2021, as lockdown eases.

As part of initiatives to support relief measures in the pandemic, Honda India Foundation (HIF), the corporate social responsibility arm of all Honda group firm in India, has pledged Rs 6.5 crore for five states -- Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, UP and Gujarat.

It includes setting-up of a 100-bed facility at Manesar, in Haryana and another facility at Tapukara in Rajasthan with a bed capacity of up to 100.

Close

The company is also setting up oxygen production plants in Manesar, Alwar (Rajasthan), Kolar (Karnataka) and Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), the statement said.

Besides, HIF has also been distributing PPE, masks and sanitisers to front-line warriors apart from providing government hospitals in rural areas with medical equipment like oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, it added.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Companies #Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India
first published: May 17, 2021 11:35 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.