Coronavirus impact | Triumph Motorcycles defers BS-VI price hike to July, extends warranties

Triumph Motorcycle India upgraded its range in compliance with the BS-VI norms in the month of January, well before the April 2020 deadline. However, in view of the coronavirus-led lockdown, the company has now deferred the planned price hike for this BS-VI range.

Triumph’s Bonneville series is the company’s highest-selling bike range and is available in the BS-VI avatar. This range, the company said, will remain priced at BS-IV version levels until July 2020. The range includes the Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, Bonneville Speedmaster and the Triumph Bonneville Street Twin.

Additionally, the company has also announced that warranties that end between March 20 and May 3 will be extended till the end of June. This applies to extended warranties as well. Customers who miss services schedules due to the lockdown will get an additional 30 days after the lockdown opens to avoid affecting the warranty of the bike.

Commenting on the announcement, Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India said, "Triumph Motorcycles has decided to defer the upcoming BS-VI price increase amidst the current difficult and unprecedented circumstances due to the COVID19 pandemic. We also understand that our customers would have been concerned with their motorcycle warranties expiring in March & April and services lapsing in the lockdown period, hence to ease their concerns we’ve decided to extend the expiring warranties until June 30, 2020."

"At the back end we are preparing our dealerships to handle any increased service volume post the lockdown and we’ve put processes in place to ensure a smooth customer experience. These are trying times and as a brand, we want to offer as much support to our customers as possible," Farooq added.

Additionally, Triumph is all set to launch the 2020 Street Triple RS in India on April 22 on the company’s twitter handle. The bike comes with a great many upgrades including a BS-VI engine and cosmetic upgrades.