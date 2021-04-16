Citroen’s new sub-compact SUV set for May 20 unveiling

Citroen sub-compact SUV spied testing

Citroen only recently entered the Indian market with the launch of the C5 Aircross. We knew that a new sub-compact SUV was also coming to India and have seen various spy pictures of the car. Now, we have a date.

According to a media report in Challenges, the CC21 will be an inexpensive minicar for emerging markets and will be unveiled on May 21. Depending on the pandemic situation, however, this date could move by a few days.

What we do know about the CC21 for now are some of its design cues thanks to the many spy pictures we have of it. In terms of size, the CC21 is most likely set to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100. In terms of price however, there is a good chance it will be higher.

Other features include a quirky new set of headlamps, juts like the aircross, set lower than usual and DRLs lighting up the usual headlamp unit position. A nice tall stance with prominent wheel arches and hood to give the car some muscle.

Powering the CC21 could be a 1.2-litre turbo-charged petrol engine that’s mated to either a 5-speed manual or an automatic transmission. Both choices will be offered.