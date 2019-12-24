App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Citroën C5 Aircross spotted ahead of Indian debut

The SUV was spotted without camouflage which reveals its production-ready avatar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

French carmaker Citroen is gearing up to make its debut in the Indian market with the C5 Aircross. The SUV was spotted recently ahead of its unveiling by the end of 2020. Here’s what we expect from the C5 Aircross.

The SUV was spotted without camouflage which reveals its production-ready avatar. It is based on Groupe PSA’s EMP2 platform which underpins various other models in international markets. It gets split headlamps and grille, as well as LED tail lamps.

It also gets a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, parking sensors on both ends and hands-free parking.

Mechanically, it is offered with four engine options in the international markets. The petrol options include a 1.2-litre and a 1.6-litre unit, which make 130PS of maximum power and 230Nm peak torque and 181PS and 250Nm. The other options are a 1.5-litre diesel unit and a 2-litre diesel unit making 131PS and 300Nm of 170PS and 400Nm respectively. All engines are offered with either a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Citroen is expected to bring the C5 in India via the CKD route and will be launched by the end of 2020. It will be pitted against the MG Hector, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta, among others.

First Published on Dec 24, 2019 01:19 pm

tags #Auto #C5 Aircross #Citroen #Technology #trends

