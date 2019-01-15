App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadillac teases an electric vehicle: Here's what it looks like

A brief overview of Cadillac’s upcoming electric vehicle

Advait Berde
Whatsapp

As demand for electric vehicles grows, American luxury car maker Cadillac has decided to enter the game. The General Motors (GM) subsidiary recently showcased a few pictures teasing enthusiasts with what looks like a full-blown electric SUV.

This is the first update from Cadillac after it was appointed as the ‘lead electric vehicle brand’ by GM. Though nothing else is yet revealed, it can be safe to assume that it will follow the Cadillac legacy and will be an SUV, or a crossover, albeit with a completely electric powertrain. As per the details, Cadillac has kept everything under wraps, except stating that the information will be revealed: “closer to launch.”

Cadillac furthered its recent product blitz today with the reveal of the brand’s first EV. This will be the first model derived from GM’s future EV platform. GM announced on Friday that Cadillac will be at the vanguard of the company’s move towards an all-electric future.

Cadillac unveiled the all the XT6 crossover at the Detroit Auto Show this week, which could mean that the XT6 is a base for the upcoming EV. However, these are mere speculations, with no official confirmation given by the company.

related news

Cadillac furthered its recent product blitz today with the reveal of the brand’s first EV. This will be the first model derived from GM’s future EV platform. GM announced on Friday that Cadillac will be at the vanguard of the company’s move towards an all-electric future.

If the upcoming Cadillac EV is to be a crossover, it could lock horns with the likes of Jaguar I-Pace, Tesla Model X and the Infiniti QX Inspiration (Subject to production), among others. As of now, all we can do is look forward to further updates on this upcoming electric vehicle from Cadillac.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 03:37 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #trends #video

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.