Cadillac teases an electric vehicle: Here's what it looks like

As demand for electric vehicles grows, American luxury car maker Cadillac has decided to enter the game. The General Motors (GM) subsidiary recently showcased a few pictures teasing enthusiasts with what looks like a full-blown electric SUV.

This is the first update from Cadillac after it was appointed as the ‘lead electric vehicle brand’ by GM. Though nothing else is yet revealed, it can be safe to assume that it will follow the Cadillac legacy and will be an SUV, or a crossover, albeit with a completely electric powertrain. As per the details, Cadillac has kept everything under wraps, except stating that the information will be revealed: “closer to launch.”

Cadillac unveiled the all the XT6 crossover at the Detroit Auto Show this week, which could mean that the XT6 is a base for the upcoming EV. However, these are mere speculations, with no official confirmation given by the company.

If the upcoming Cadillac EV is to be a crossover, it could lock horns with the likes of Jaguar I-Pace, Tesla Model X and the Infiniti QX Inspiration (Subject to production), among others. As of now, all we can do is look forward to further updates on this upcoming electric vehicle from Cadillac.