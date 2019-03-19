App
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadillac announces CT5 sedan to replace Cadillac CTS

Posing as a low-key, business-class sedan, the CT5 will be offered with two engine options.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

American luxury car maker Cadillac recently revealed the 2020 iteration of CT5 sedan. Fitting just below the Cadillac’s flagship CT6 sedan, the CT5 is set to be a replacement for the Cadillac CTS.

The CT5 Sport showcases Cadillac's unique expertise in crafting American performance sedans, with details designed to elevate every drive. The CT5 will be built at GM's Lansing Grand River facility and will make its public debut in April at the New York International Auto Show. Cadillac revealed its newest sedan with a social media campaign designed to stimulate the senses.

Posing as a low-key, business-class sedan, the CT5 will be offered with two engine options: a 2.0-litre turbocharged inline-4 and a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6. While the company hasn't revealed exact power figures, it is expected that the CT5 will deliver similar power to the current generation CTS. This means the inline four-cylinder motor could make close to 268BHP of maximum power and close to 400Nm of torque. The V6, on the other hand, should produce 420BHP and 583Nm of peak torque. The car will be offered in a rear-wheel-drive as well as an all-wheel-drive layout but will get a 10-speed automatic transmission only.



The CT5 will be offered in two trim levels, Sport and Luxury. While the Sport trim has an aggressive fascia and smoked taillights, the Luxury variant is more laid back and has the classic red taillights. Though there are no further revelations about the car’s interiors, it is safe to assume that it will get a touchscreen infotainment system along with other luxurious amenities.



The car will be making its debut at the New York Auto Show after which it will be up for sale. It remains to be seen when Cadillac will launch the car in India.

Image Source

 
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 02:01 pm

tags #Auto #Cadillac #CT5 #Technology #trends

