BS-VI Datsun redi-GO facelift teaser image released; to be launched soon

Datsun India is getting ready to launch the new redi-GO and the official teaser has made it to their website.

The redi-GO was spotted in testing too and while the teaser is a dark image, there are some things we can say for sure. The new redi-GO gets a cosmetic update for one, along with a new BS-VI compliant engine. We are also expecting some changes on the inside of the car.

The front of the hatchback has been completely revised now and the headlamps are sharper, slimmer, and very similar to the units on the Nissan Kicks. The LED DRL are large L-shaped units that sit on the bumper which has also been updated. The grille is now larger too and gets chrome surrounds.

The rear of the car seems to have changes limited to the bumper and addition of the roof-mounted spoiler.

The interiors of the car are also expected to change. We can expect a new touchscreen infotainment system for one, and an airbag for the passenger side too. Mechanically, we are expecting the same 800cc and 1-litre engine upgraded to meet BS-VI norms paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. An automatic could also be an option on the 1-litre engine variant.

Price-wise we are expecting an increase in the range of Rs 25,000-35,000. The current Datsun redi-GO starts at a price of Rs 2.8 lakh and goes up to Rs 4.37 lakh for the top-spec variant. Competition for the hatchback primarily comes from the Maruti Suzuki Alto and the Renault Kwid.