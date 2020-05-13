App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMW to launch next-gen 4-Series and M4 in Coupe, Cabriolet and Gran Coupe body styles

The new 4-series sees some significant changes, even in terms of BMW’s own design language. A lot of design elements come down from the Concept 4 Series, including the controversial vertical kidney grille.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

BMW is set to expand its 4-series lineup with reports indicating that the company is gearing up to launch a coupe variant, a convertible as well as larger Gran Coupe body style.

The 4-Series is expected to launch soon in all three forms, which will then be followed by the M4, the sport variant of the 4-Series, again in all three forms.

Close

BMW says that the new grille is only the first step in giving each BMW car its own identity with a unique interpretation of the company’s most recognisable component.

related news

In terms of the power situation, all cars will be available in both petrol and diesel engines each in three variants consisting of a 2-litre 4-cylinder and a 3-litre 6-cylinder engine. The M Performance versions of the 6-cylinder engines will also get a 48 volt mild hybrid system with a host of features of its own.

BMW will also be launching the i4. This Tesla Model 3 rival will be the most powerful of the 4-Series with a 530 PS electric motor churning out 813 Nm of peak torque.

First Published on May 13, 2020 03:47 pm

tags #Auto #BMW #BMW 4-Series #BMW i4 #BMW M4 #Technology

