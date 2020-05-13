BMW to launch next-gen 4-Series and M4 in Coupe, Cabriolet and Gran Coupe body styles

BMW is set to expand its 4-series lineup with reports indicating that the company is gearing up to launch a coupe variant, a convertible as well as larger Gran Coupe body style.

The 4-Series is expected to launch soon in all three forms, which will then be followed by the M4, the sport variant of the 4-Series, again in all three forms.

The new 4-series sees some significant changes, even in terms of BMW's own design language. A lot of design elements come down from the Concept 4 Series, including the controversial vertical kidney grille.

BMW says that the new grille is only the first step in giving each BMW car its own identity with a unique interpretation of the company’s most recognisable component.

In terms of the power situation, all cars will be available in both petrol and diesel engines each in three variants consisting of a 2-litre 4-cylinder and a 3-litre 6-cylinder engine. The M Performance versions of the 6-cylinder engines will also get a 48 volt mild hybrid system with a host of features of its own.

BMW will also be launching the i4. This Tesla Model 3 rival will be the most powerful of the 4-Series with a 530 PS electric motor churning out 813 Nm of peak torque.