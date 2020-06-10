Benelli TNT 600 unveiled in China as QJ SRK600; India launch expected in 2021

Benelli’s latest bike, the TNT 600 has been unveiled in China under the moniker QJ SRK600. QJ Motor falls under Qianjiang Group, Benelli’s parent company. Now, while this bike is named completely different in the Chinese markets, when it comes to India, it will come under the Benelli brand will look every bit as identical as the SRK600.

The 2020 TNT Benelli gets a whole host of changes that is not limited to just the design. The bike is a lot more aggressive looking and the headlamp unit is a lot sharper. The seat is not split at the seam anymore but it is not a large flat piece either. The exhaust pipe, too sits under the bike this time as opposed to the twin pipes that sat under the seat before.

The bike, in China, is offered in three variants. While the base variant receives suspension and brakes by Benelli, the Medium variant gets suspension from KYB and brakes from Xihu. The High variant on the other hand, gets upside-down forks from Marzocchi and a KYB sourced monoshock and brakes developed by Brembo.

The powerplant on all three bikes is the same, however. The 600cc inline four is capable of churning out 82 PS of maximum power and 55 Nm of peak torque. Now while the power has gone down, the bike’s weight too has dropped by 33 kg. The company claims a top speed of 210 km/h and a sprint to the 100 km/h mark in 4.5 seconds. Transmission remains a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

The new bike gets a few more tech features too. For example, the old LCD display has been replaced with a full-colour TFT dash, keyless ignition and backlit switchgear.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of problems for a lot of manufacturers. As for India, the BS-IV Benelli TNT600i has no option but to fade away, the new bike will take its place, but it is unlikely that we will get three variants like the Chinese markets. Expect the new Benelli TNT 600 to come to India in early 2021.