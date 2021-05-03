MARKET NEWS

Bajaj Auto sells 1,34,471 units in domestic market in April

The company did not sell any two-wheelers or commercial vehicles in the domestic market in April 2020.

PTI
May 03, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST
 
 
Bajaj Auto on Monday said it sold 1,34,471 units of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in the domestic market in April.

Bajaj Auto''s total vehicles sold stood at 3,88,016 units in April as against 37,878 units sold in April last year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Commercial vehicles sold in April 2021 were at 39,843 units as against 5,869 units in April last year.

Exports were at 2,53,545 units last month compared with 37,878 units in April 2020.
PTI
first published: May 3, 2021 10:37 am

