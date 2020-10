Bajaj Auto sees 10% increase in sales YoY in September, registers highest ever exports

Bajaj Auto sold a total of 441,306 vehicles (commercial vehicles and two-wheelers) in September 2020, a 10 percent increase year-on-year (YoY) numbers as compared to the 402,035 units sold in September 2019, the company informed the exchanges on October 1.

The automaker also registered its highest exports ever in September 2020, having exported 212,575 total units, compared to 186,534 in September 2019 - a 14 percent jump YoY. This was largely driven by jump in exports of two-wheelers.

Domestic sales for the company stood at 228,731 units in September 2020, compared to 215,501 in September 2019 - a 6 percent increase.

Numbers for the April-September quarter were negative, with 1,496,440 total units sold during the period in 2020, compared to 2,420,765 units in 2019 - a 38 percent drop.

Two-wheelers

Specifically for two-wheelers, total units sold in September 2020 were 404,851 against 336,730 sold in September 2019 - a 20 percent jump in sales YoY.

The auto manufacturer sold 219,500 units domestically in September 2020, compared to 177,348 units sold in September 2019. This is a 24 percent increase YoY.

While exports rose 16 percent YoY with sale of 185,351 units in September 2020, compared to 159,382 sold in September 2019. This is also the highest ever export sales recorded for two-wheelers by the company, it told the exchanges.

Numbers for the April-September quarter were down 34 percent, as the company registered 1,364,394 sales for the period in 2020, compared to 2,066,867 in 2019.

Commercial vehicles

Commercial vehicle (CV) sales saw a 44 percent drop with 36,455 units sold in September 2020, compared to 65,305 units sold in September 2019.

Domestic sale of CVs in September 2020 stood at 9,231 units, compared to 38,153 sold in September 2019. This was a steep 76 percent drop in sales.

Exports for CVs remained somewhat steady with 27,224 units sold in September 2020 compared to 27,152 sold in September 2019.

Numbers for the April-September quarter were down 63 percent, as the company registered 132,046 sales for the period in 2020, compared to 353,898 in 2019.