English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

    Bajaj Auto looks to double network for electric scooter Chetak in coming weeks

    Bajaj Auto, which brought back its iconic scooter brand in the electric version in October 2019, also said it has already added 12 new cities in the network in the first six weeks of 2022.

    PTI
    February 17, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST

    Bajaj Auto on Thursday said it is looking to double the network for its electric scooter Chetak in the coming weeks to cater to the increased demand for the offering.

    Bajaj Auto, which brought back its iconic scooter brand in the electric version in October 2019, also said it has already added 12 new cities in the network in the first six weeks of 2022.

    The Pune-based automaker had previously opened bookings for its e-scooter in eight cities in 2021.

    Bookings for the Chetak have been opened in an additional 12 cities Coimbatore, Madurai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Hubli, Visakhapatnam, Nashik, Vasai, Surat, Delhi, Mumbai and Mapusa in the first six weeks of this year, the company said in a statement.

    With this, Chetak can now be booked across 20 cities in the country, with a 4-8-week waiting period.

    Close

    "An on-ground network of sales and service reduces the anxiety of a customer venturing into an unfamiliar category such as electric scooters. Our plan is to double Chetak’s network in the coming few weeks to accommodate the high demand,” Rakesh Sharma, executive director at Bajaj Auto, said.

    The company recently announced an investment of Rs 300 crore to ramp up its electric vehicle production capacity.
    PTI
    Tags: #Auto #Bajaj Auto #Bajaj Chetak #Business #Technology
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 04:37 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.