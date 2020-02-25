Bajaj Auto launches Husqvarna bikes, prices start at Rs 1.8 lakh

Bajaj Auto on February 25 announced prices of the Husqvarna twins in India – Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 – with introductory prices starting at Rs 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Swedish premium motorcycle brand, which is one of the oldest motorcycle brands in the world, is part of the KTM Group and has been brought to India by Bajaj Auto to complement the KTM range of bikes.

Husqvarna Motorcycles will be sold from the KTM showrooms, which have been upgraded to sell both KTM and Husqvarna brands.

From early next month, the Husqvarna twins will be available at 100 showrooms across 45 cities. Over the next five months the footprint will expand to almost 400 KTM showrooms across 275 towns.

The 250 cc machines feature a fuel injected, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke DOHC engine that produces punchy torque. The two Husqvarnas sport 248.8cc engines generating maximum power of 30ps.

It has a lightweight steel trellis frame for responsive handling, WP APEX suspension with upside down forks, Bosch Dual Channel ABS system, LED headlight and taillight, 17” cast aluminium wheels. The bikes weigh 153 and 154 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 9.5 litres.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said “The premium motorcycle segment has seen a strong growth in India over the last five years of almost 19 percent CAGR, with two broad classes of motorcycles - sporty high-performance motorcycles and lifestyle motorcycles with limited performance.”

“The Husqvarnas are meant for progressive riders who have an evolved taste, a strong appreciation for style and don’t want a compromise between performance and elegant design. We look forward to see Husqvarna replicate the success of KTM motorcycles by targeting a different and a complementary consumer segment”, added Sharma.

Bajaj Auto through its Probiking business unit launched KTM motorcycles in India in 2012. KTM has sold over 250,000 units since launch.

Last year, India became the largest market for KTM globally and in return helped KTM become the World’s number 1 premium performance motorcycle brand by volume. Bajaj Auto plans to replicate the success of KTM with Husqvarna motorcycles by targeting the lifestyle segment.