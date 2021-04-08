English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a Pro and attend the Annual Market Analysis Conference (EDECMA) starting 10th April at No Cost!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Auto manufacturers making doorstep deliveries ahead of Gudi Padwa

Industry bodies SIAM and FADA have also requested that RTOs be opened and are expected to hear back from the government soon

Moneycontrol News
April 08, 2021 / 02:37 PM IST
Sources told CNBC-TV18 that car manufacturers are delivering pre-registered cars at your doorstep ahead of Gudi Padwa to overcome the COVID-19 restrictions.(Image Source: Shutterstock)

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that car manufacturers are delivering pre-registered cars at your doorstep ahead of Gudi Padwa to overcome the COVID-19 restrictions.(Image Source: Shutterstock)


Auto makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the most of the Gudi Padwa festival this year, going as far as making home deliveries of vehicles in small numbers.

The festival usually heralds large number of sales for the industry, especially in terms of deliveries marked on the day, but with Maharashtra under ‘effective lockdown’ due to rising COVID-19 cases sources told CNBC-TV18 that dealers have taken the ‘home delivery’ route.

Notably, Gudi Padwa is a primarily celebrated in Maharashtra and current COVID-19 restrictions call for showrooms to be shut for physical delivery of vehicles. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that car manufacturers are delivering pre-registered cars at your doorstep ahead of Gudi Padwa to overcome this hurdle.

Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that Road Transport Offices (RTOs) are also functioning very slowly, which will likely lead to a pile-up in registrations.

To this effect, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) have requested the Maharashtra government to allow dealerships to function at least partially. They have also requested that RTOs be opened and are expected to hear back from the government soon.

Sources also said that while the low opening stock at original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) is a relief for dealers, deliveries scheduled for Gudi Padwa will “definitely be impacted,” if showrooms remain shut.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Gudi Padwa #Technology
first published: Apr 8, 2021 02:37 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.