Auto Expo 2020: Slew of product launches expected, but some marquee names missing

SIAM member companies will unveil around 65 products while non- members will unveil 30 products at the Expo as against 80 unveilings in the 2018 Auto Expo, Sugato Sen, Deputy Director-General, Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers said.

With around 600,000 footfalls expected during the eight-day extravaganza, the Expo will see the participation of nearly half a dozen Chinese-headquartered companies and around 18 start-ups.

Some of the biggest names who have given the Expo a miss are Bajaj Auto, Hero Motocorp, Honda, Toyota, Citroen, Harley-Davidson, Yamaha, BMW, Audi and Jaguar Land Rover.

The past regulars such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Volkswagen, Skoda, Mercedes-Benz to name a few have confirmed their participation. New players like Olectra, FAW Haima, Great Wall Motors Changan, MG Motor have which are from China will participate. Some of these new entrants currently have no manufacturing operations in India.

There is also a significant increase in the number of start-up participants with 18 entities showcasing their products compared to 11 in 2018. All of these companies are focussed on building electric vehicles.

With so many two-wheeler companies not participating, the organisers that include CII and SIAM have almost halved the display space for the event. Two-wheeler companies had earlier occupied the entire first floor at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. This year they have been accommodated on the ground floor next to the carmakers.

There will be a greater focus on electric vehicles with several cars and two-wheeler makers showcasing green mobility concepts and actual vehicles.

Despite a loss in the number of companies participating in the event, the organisers are hoping to keep the footfalls higher given that the venue is now connected by the metro to Delhi. The organisers have decided against raising the ticket prices for the public as well as rental rates for the participating companies.

There has been a reduction of nearly 15 percent in the number of companies participating in the Expo this time from 105 in 2018.