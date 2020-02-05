Auto Expo 2020 | Maruti Swift gets a hybrid system with 32 kmpl fuel efficiency

Maruti Suzuki’s latest offering at Auto Expo 2020 is not a brand-new vehicle, but a rather an old one with a fresh update. India’s largest carmaker showcased the Swift hatchback in a hybrid variant, which gets a 48V mild hybrid system.

The model was previously showcased at the 2018 Indonesia Motor Show and gets what is called a ‘strong hybrid’ system. This is because other cars in the company’s lineup only get a 12V start-stop system, which can be seen in the Ciaz, Ertiga and the Baleno.

Swift’s hybrid system combines with its 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol unit to churn out 105PS of maximum power and 148Nm. This is an increase of 14PS and 40Nm over the output of the engine alone. The setup is mated to a five-speed AMT gearbox while the entire system gives a claimed fuel efficiency of 32 kmpl.

The company could introduce the Swift hybrid to the Indian market in the coming months as it is discontinuing the diesel powertrains. It will serve as a balance between fully electric vehicles and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and should carry a price tag higher than its standard ICE counterpart.