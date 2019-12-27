App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 05:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Audi Q8, A8 India launch confirmed by February

The Q8 is Audi’s flagship SUV and gets premium features such as autonomous driving tech that comes with lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

German luxury automobile manufacturer Audi has confirmed that it will launch the next-gen Q8 and A8 in India. The SUV and sedan will be launched in January and February respectively, with more models following suit.

As per a report in the New Indian Express, Audi has developed a “Strategy 2025” under which it will remain focussed on customer-centricity and network sustainability.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India states,” We are optimistic about 2020 and will kick-start the year with the launch of Audi Q8 in January, followed by the Audi A8 in February and other new products that will set the tone for the year. In terms of growth for the luxury car market, we estimate it to remain flat in 2020 and we are hopeful of positive growth starting in 2021.”

Close

The Q8 is Audi’s flagship SUV and gets premium features such as autonomous driving tech that comes with lane keep assist, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. The new-gen Q8 will be offered with a 3-litre, turbocharged, V6 diesel engine which makes 286 PS of maximum power and 60 Nm of peak torque. The other option is a 4-litre, turbocharged, V8 diesel unit making 435 PS.

related news

Another of Audi’s flagship cars, the A8 could be offered in the long wheelbase version and could get a prominent front grille, connected LED tail lamps, ventilated seats and independent entertainment and climate control. The company is expected to reveal further details of the cars as their launch date approaches.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 27, 2019 05:29 pm

tags #A8 #Audi #Auto #Q8 #Technology #trends

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.