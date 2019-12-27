Audi Q8, A8 India launch confirmed by February

German luxury automobile manufacturer Audi has confirmed that it will launch the next-gen Q8 and A8 in India. The SUV and sedan will be launched in January and February respectively, with more models following suit.

As per a report in the New Indian Express, Audi has developed a “Strategy 2025” under which it will remain focussed on customer-centricity and network sustainability.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India states,” We are optimistic about 2020 and will kick-start the year with the launch of Audi Q8 in January, followed by the Audi A8 in February and other new products that will set the tone for the year. In terms of growth for the luxury car market, we estimate it to remain flat in 2020 and we are hopeful of positive growth starting in 2021.”

The Q8 is Audi’s flagship SUV and gets premium features such as autonomous driving tech that comes with lane keep assist, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. The new-gen Q8 will be offered with a 3-litre, turbocharged, V6 diesel engine which makes 286 PS of maximum power and 60 Nm of peak torque. The other option is a 4-litre, turbocharged, V8 diesel unit making 435 PS.