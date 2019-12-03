Are you a petrolhead? Here's a list of interesting cars launching in December 2019

Since the new year is just a month away, major automobile manufacturers are gearing up to launch or showcase their latest and upcoming products in the Indian market. Companies like Jaguar, MG Motors, Hyundai, Tata and Audi are preparing the following products for the final month of this year:

1. Jaguar XE Facelift

British carmaker Jaguar is bringing its updated XE sedan to India. The luxury car will be unveiled on December 4 and gets updated cosmetics and bodywork. It will also be equipped with modern upgrades such as two screens on the centre console, including a wide infotainment display and one between two climate control dials.

The instrument cluster will also be replaced with a fully digital unit. It is expected to be equipped with the company’s new P300 Ingenium petrol engine, along with an adaptive suspension. Jaguar is yet to announce the sedan’s updated price, but it is speculated to be higher than the current generation’s range of Rs 40.61 lakh to Rs 47 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. MG ZS EV

After making its successful debut in the Indian market with the Hector SUV, Morris Garages (MG) is gearing up to launch its second product in the market, the ZS. While the Hector was a conventional internal combustion (IC) engine equipped car, the ZS will be a fully electric offering. It is expected to be equipped with an electric motor which makes 150PS of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. It will be powered by a 45.2kWh battery pack which is expected to give the ZS a range of 428km on a full charge.

The car is also expected to get the company’s connected car tech, a single-zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, and a multi-info digital display. The company will introduce the ZS on December 5, which should be followed by a launch in January 2020.

3. Hyundai Aura

Hyundai has been working on a replacement for the Xcent compact sedan for some time and is set to unveil the Aura on December 19, 2019. It is expected to borrow the BSVI-compliant version of the 1.2-litre petrol engine currently powering the Grand i10 Nios. It is expected to be priced higher than the current-gen Xcent, which has a price range of Rs 5.81 lakh to Rs 8.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be pitted against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Volkswagen Ameo.

4. Tata Altroz

Indian automobile manufacturer Tata is gearing up to launch its latest offering in the premium hatchback segment, the Altroz. It will be unveiled on December 3 and will be manufactured at the company’s Pune plant. Though it is yet to be officially revealed, its spy shots reveal that it retains most of its concept form first showcased in at Auto Expo in 2018. It is expected to get premium features such as ambient lighting, a fully digital multi-info display, cruise control and automatic headlamps. It should be equipped with BSVI-compliant petrol and diesel engines which Tata has on offer.

Tata is expected to pit the Altroz against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai Elite i20, among others. Along with the Altroz, the company will also be launching the Nexon EV, which is a fully electric alternative of its standard Nexon compact SUV.

5. Audi A8