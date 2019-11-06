All you need to know about KTM 390 Adventure

EIMCA 2019 has officially commenced and major automobile manufacturers are displaying their latest and upcoming products. Among them is KTM, who unveiled the 390 Adventure after much anticipation.

The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer has equipped the motorcycle with a 14.5-litre fuel tank, along with a 19-inch alloy in the front and a 17-inch alloy at the back. It also gets a high ground clearance of 200 mm, with a seat height of 855 mm. Its handlebars are also raised, with the seat extending partially over the fuel tank.

The 390 Adventure carries forward the same engine found in the 390 Duke and RC390. It makes 44 PS of maximum power and 37 Nm of peak torque. However, the 390 Adventure weighs 9 kilos more than the other two. KTM has also given the motorcycle a dual-channel ABS unit which has an off-road mode. This allows the rider to switch the ABS off completely for better off-roading capabilities. The motorcycle also gets a simple traction control setup.