you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 11:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All-electric Mercedes Benz EQB spotted testing in Europe

The company already seems to have plans to electrify most of its existing models in the coming years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An all-electric Mercedes GLB was recently spotted under testing in Europe. Dubbed the EQB, the electrified version of the SUV is expected to make its international debut by 2021.

Sitting between the EQA and EQC models in the German automobile manufacturer’s lineup, the EQB was spotted with front and rear scaffolding and minimal camouflage. It is underpinned by an elongated MFA-II platform. It gets a wheelbase of 2789mm which puts it in the range of a stretch-limousine A-class saloon.

The company already seems to have plans to electrify most of its existing models in the coming years. With an investment of 10 billion Euros, it is expected that Mercedes-Benz will launch close to 130 different all-electric car models by 2025.

Though Mercedes-Benz has not confirmed the spec sheet of the EQB yet, certain safe assumptions can be made. Like the already existing EQA hatchback, the all-electric SUV could get an electric motor on each axle, with a battery pack of at least 60kWh capacity. This battery pack could give the car a minimum range of 480km on a full charge.

The EQB could also get an updated version of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system. It could also get active driver assistance features, along with at least level-3 autonomy. Mercedes-Benz is expected to reveal the car by 2021.

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 11:41 am

tags #Auto #EQB #GLB #Mercedes-Benz #Technology #trends

