2021 Jeep Compass unveiled globally; minimum exterior updates but lots on the inside

Jeep has just unveiled its 2021 Compass. This is a mid-cycle update and the facelift on the outside gets very little to distinguish it from the outgoing model.

Most of the exteriors remains fairly unchanged. The grille in the front gets new inserts and the headlamp has a fresher LED DRL design. The rear, however, remains completely unchanged. The Compass now gets six alloy options to choose from and the European market also receives some new colour options.

The biggest change, perhaps, for the new Compass is under the hood. The SUV gets a new 1.3-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options include a manual which when paired with the engine churns out 130 PS and 270 Nm of torque. The dual-clutch automatic variant, on the other hand, is capable of producing 150 PS and 270 Nm. The SUV also gets a new sports mode for better performance and better fuel efficiency.

On the inside, Jeep has upgraded the materials for a more premium feel. It also gets a new 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system complete with UConnect 5 OS and Atlantis hardware. The OS is built on Android and gets connectivity via Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa. It can also connect to two phone simultaneously and receive over-the-air updates.

Safety features include front, side and curtain airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, Electronic Roll Mitigation, etc. But for 2021, lane departure warning and forward collision warning comes as standard. The Compass also gets adaptive cruise control, blind spot parking, parallel and perpendicular park assist.

The new Jeep will of course make it to India as well, but whether the new engine will come to our shores is a different question. In either case, expect a showing sometime in 2021.