App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 02:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 Tata Harrier BS-VI launched with automatic transmission and host of upgrades

The new BS-VI Tata Harrier gets a 2-litre Kryotec diesel engine that churns out 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque, an increase from 140 PS and 350 Nm.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Motors on February 7 launched a BS-VI complaint Tata Harrier. Apart from just an emission norm compliant engine, the SUV also gets a new automatic transmission, something that was missing from the older generation.

The new BS-VI Tata Harrier gets a 2-litre Kryotec diesel engine that churns out 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque, an increase from 140 PS and 350 Nm. In addition to the six-speed manual from the previous gen, the Harrier also now gets an automatic transmission in the form of a six-speed torque converter unit.

Features on the top-spec variant too have increased. It gets a panoramic sunroof, a six-way power adjustable driver's seat, diamond cut 17-inch alloys, and auto-dimming internal rear-view mirror as new features. It also gets an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, nine-speaker setup by JBL and a full-colour TFT instrument cluster.

Close

In terms of safety, ABS with EBD comes as standard along with dual airbags, hill hold, traction control, roll-over mitigation, corner stability control among other features. The higher variants, however, get four more airbags along with a reverse parking camera, hill descent control, isofix child seat mounts and front fog lamps with cornering function.

related news

The Harrier is now priced Rs 25,000-30,000 higher than the BS-IV version. The entry-spec Harrier is priced at Rs 13.69 lakh while the automatic range starts at Rs 16.25 lakh. The Harrier can be booked at Rs 30,000 at any of the Tata dealerships.

*All-prices, ex-showroom

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 02:16 pm

tags #Auto #Tata Harrier #Tata Motors #Technology #trends

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.