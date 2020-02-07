2020 Tata Harrier BS-VI launched with automatic transmission and host of upgrades

Tata Motors on February 7 launched a BS-VI complaint Tata Harrier. Apart from just an emission norm compliant engine, the SUV also gets a new automatic transmission, something that was missing from the older generation.

The new BS-VI Tata Harrier gets a 2-litre Kryotec diesel engine that churns out 170 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque, an increase from 140 PS and 350 Nm. In addition to the six-speed manual from the previous gen, the Harrier also now gets an automatic transmission in the form of a six-speed torque converter unit.

Features on the top-spec variant too have increased. It gets a panoramic sunroof, a six-way power adjustable driver's seat, diamond cut 17-inch alloys, and auto-dimming internal rear-view mirror as new features. It also gets an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, nine-speaker setup by JBL and a full-colour TFT instrument cluster.

In terms of safety, ABS with EBD comes as standard along with dual airbags, hill hold, traction control, roll-over mitigation, corner stability control among other features. The higher variants, however, get four more airbags along with a reverse parking camera, hill descent control, isofix child seat mounts and front fog lamps with cornering function.

The Harrier is now priced Rs 25,000-30,000 higher than the BS-IV version. The entry-spec Harrier is priced at Rs 13.69 lakh while the automatic range starts at Rs 16.25 lakh. The Harrier can be booked at Rs 30,000 at any of the Tata dealerships.

*All-prices, ex-showroom