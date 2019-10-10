App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 Skoda Octavia spied ahead of Nov 11 launch

Spy shots of the test mule reveal that the car gets a set of brand-new, single-piece headlamps which will replace the quad units of the current car.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda is gearing up to launch the 2020 Octavia soon. While the official reveal is scheduled for November 11, the car was spotted under testing which reveals interesting details.

Spy shots of the test mule reveal that the car gets a set of brand-new, single-piece headlamps which will replace the quad units of the current car. It also gets a bigger butterfly grille, as well as restyled alloys which are expected to be 18-inches in size. The rear also sports restyled tail lamps, which could be split units, as well as a sharper tailgate design.

Skoda has updated Octavia’s dashboard but continues with its digital driver’s display and indicator stalks. It also gets a new floating infotainment system in the central console, with aircraft-like toggle switches for the hazards, drive modes and other functions below. The car also gets a brand-new, three-spoke steering wheel.

Close

The company could also update the 2020 Octavia with its connected car technology, along with phone app connectivity. The car could also get dual-zone climate control, powered front seats, a multi-info display, cruise control as well as keyless entry with push-button start. The car is expected to carry over its eight airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program, front and rear parking sensors, rearview camera and tyre pressure monitor.

related news

The 2020 Octavia is expected to go on sale in the international markets by the first half of 2020. Skoda could showcase the model in India at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo, with an official launch in the latter half of 2020. Currently, the Octavia has a price range of Rs 16 lakh to Rs 26 lakh (Ex-showroom). The updated car is expected to be priced higher than the current generation.s

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #2020 Skoda Octavia #Auto #Octavia #Skoda #Technology #trends

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.