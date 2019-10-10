2020 Skoda Octavia spied ahead of Nov 11 launch

Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda is gearing up to launch the 2020 Octavia soon. While the official reveal is scheduled for November 11, the car was spotted under testing which reveals interesting details.

Spy shots of the test mule reveal that the car gets a set of brand-new, single-piece headlamps which will replace the quad units of the current car. It also gets a bigger butterfly grille, as well as restyled alloys which are expected to be 18-inches in size. The rear also sports restyled tail lamps, which could be split units, as well as a sharper tailgate design.

Skoda has updated Octavia’s dashboard but continues with its digital driver’s display and indicator stalks. It also gets a new floating infotainment system in the central console, with aircraft-like toggle switches for the hazards, drive modes and other functions below. The car also gets a brand-new, three-spoke steering wheel.

The company could also update the 2020 Octavia with its connected car technology, along with phone app connectivity. The car could also get dual-zone climate control, powered front seats, a multi-info display, cruise control as well as keyless entry with push-button start. The car is expected to carry over its eight airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program, front and rear parking sensors, rearview camera and tyre pressure monitor.