2019 Yamaha MT15: What we got and what we missed out on

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha is set to launch the MT-15 in a couple of weeks. While essentially a stripped down R15 V3, the naked roadster has some tweaks and changes for the Indian market. These changes set it apart from its faired sibling as well as its international counterpart, which was launched a year ago.

One of the primary differences is the absence of Upside Down (USD) forks, as the India-spec MT-15 gets the conventional telescopic setup. It also misses out on the aluminium swingarm present in the V3 and gets a box type swingarm in its place.

The bike retains its aesthetics and bodywork from its international counterpart, albeit with certain Indian touches. It gets a saree guard which is mandatory in India, as well as a splatter guard on the rear wheel. The Indian MT-15 is also expected to borrow its alloys from the V3, as opposed to a completely new set found internationally. It also swaps the IRC tyres with MRF ones.