2019 Yamaha FZ-S V3.0 spied undisguised ahead of January 21 launch

Yamaha’s FZ became one of the first commuter motorcycles in India to offer a sporty feel. Continuing with that tradition, Yamaha is coming up with the third iteration of the naked commuter. The FZ V3.0 is slated for a launch on January 21 and while precise information is not yet available, this is what we know so far.

Taking a cue from the FZ25, the new bike will sport what looks like a bigger fuel tank with large tank shrouds. Also expect a new exhaust cover, tire hugger and a single piece seat. This is a refreshing replacement to the split seats on the current-gen FZ.

Complying with the updated headlight norms in India, the FZ V3.0 will feature a split LED headlamp setup. While it is a single piece unit, it is divided into two parts with the upper section for high beam and the lower section for low beam.

The FZ V3.0 is expected carry over the existing 149cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine. Producing 13.2 PS and 12.8 Nm of peak torque it can be expected that this engine will be tuned as per the BS-VI norms. Also expect ABS to come as standard with the upcoming safety norms.

Apart from major aesthetic upgrades, the FZ V3.0 seems to have stuck to its decades-long lineage. We can expect it to retail around the Rs 85,000 mark (ex-showroom).