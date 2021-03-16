Asus updates ROG Strix lineup in India with AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs and Nvidia RTX 30 series GPUs: Everything you need to know

Asus has officially taken the lid of a new lineup of gaming PCs under its Republic of Gamers and TUF brands. The new machines combine AMD Ryzen 5000 series processing hardware with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics. The range includes a revamped ROG Strix G15 and G17, the Strix Scar G15 and G17, the TUF A15, and the Strix GA35 desktop.

The Asus ROG Strix G15 features a starting price of Rs 1,57,990, while the G17 starts from Rs 1,50,990. The Asus ROG Strix Scar G15’s price is set at Rs 1,54,990 for the base model, while the Scar G17 starts from Rs 2,34,990. The Asus TUF A15’s price is set at Rs 1,03,990. The Asus ROG Strix GA35 desktop has a Rs 1,99,990 starting price.

The two Strix Scar laptops will be available from March 22, while the Strix G15, G17, and TUF A15 will go on sale during the first half of April. The Strix GA35 gaming desktop will be available from the second half of April.

Asus ROG Strix G15 and G17

The ROG Strix laptops feature similar configurations. Both the Strix and Strix Scar models can be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and up to an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU.

Display options for the G15 include a 15.6-inch FHD IPS panel with a 300Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time or a 15.6-inch WQHD IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. Display options on the G17 are similar apart from the 17.3-inch screen size.

The new ROG Strix gaming laptop can be configured with up to 16GB of RAM and 2x PCIe SSD M.2 slots that support up to 1TB and 512GB of storage each. The G15 and G17 are also equipped with a 90Whr battery with a 240W power adapter and 100W PD through USB Type-C. The Strix’s keyboard also comes with the option of 4-zone or per-key RGB backlighting. The Strix packs quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Asus ROG Strix Scar G15 and G17

The Strix Scar G15 and G17 are available in similar configurations as the 15.6-inch Strix G15 and 17.3-inch Strix G17. You get the same Ryzen 5000 series CPUs and Nvidia RTX 3000 series GPUs. The only difference between the Strix and Strix Scar laptops is that the latter can be configured with up to 32GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage. The RGB lighting strip is also retained, while the Strix Scar notebook only features a per-key RGB backlit keyboard.

Asus TUF 15

The Asus TUF 15 can be configured with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The laptop can be equipped with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2x PCIe SSD slot that supports up to 512GB and 1TB of storage. The gaming notebook also sports a 15.6-inch FHD IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The TUF 15 packs a 90Whr battery and comes with a single-zone RGB keyboard.

Asus Strix GA35

The new GA35 gaming desktop can be retrofitted with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 9 5900X CPU. Graphics options include an Nvidia RTX 3070 or 3080 graphics card. It can also be configured with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD and up to a 2TB SATA 7200RPM HDD. The desktop comes with a 700W 80-Plus Gold rated PSU.