Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU & Nvidia RTX 3050Ti GPU launched in India

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition is priced at Rs 1,49,990

Carlsen Martin
August 19, 2021 / 01:28 PM IST

Asus has officially taken the lid off the ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition gaming laptop. The new 14inch gaming notebook features a formidable spec sheet with unique design elements and fine-tuning to highlight the collaboration with famous DJ and producer Alan Walker.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker price 

The Asus Alan Walker special edition is priced at Rs 1,49,990. The laptop will be available at the Asus ROG Store, Amazon, and other retail outlets like Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales from August 18.

The specs 

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker edition is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU paired with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. The laptop also comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage. The new G14 sports a 14-inch Quad HD IPS panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display features 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage and is Pantone Validated.

The Asus ROG G14 Alan Walker features two 2.5W speakers and two 0.7W array microphones. The laptop also boasts a backlit chiclet keyboard with a 1.7mm travel distance that features four hotkeys, two keys with the Alan Walker logo, SSO fingerprint power button, and custom accents to match Alwan's signature colours.

Asus_ROG

Connectivity options on the new G14 include two USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C ports, two USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 6. The G14 Alan Walker Edition weighs around 1.7 kg and measures about 20mm. The laptop boasts a 180W power adapter in the box.

The box itself is not a regular box—it comes with a unique box with a USB-C port that turns the box into a remix sampler when connected to the laptop, complete with conductive pads on the surface that allow users to trigger 18 of Walker’s own sound effects. The ROG Remix also displays unique ROG and Alan Walker-inspired animations on the main screen of the laptop and AniMe Matrix panel based on the MIDI inputs selected.
Carlsen Martin
Tags: #Asus #gaming #laptops #rog
first published: Aug 19, 2021 01:28 pm

