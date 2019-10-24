App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 05:27 PM IST

Asus ROG Phone 2 will be available for pre-order by October 25

The ROG Phone 2 offers more than just a gaming handset.

Carlsen Martin
Asus_ROG Phone 2
Asus_ROG Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone 2 is set to go on sale once again. The phone has been unavailable on Flipkart for quite a while now. The company recently confirmed that its latest gaming handset would be available for pre-order on Flipkart on Friday, October 25.

The ROG Phone 2 is available in two variants in India. An 8GB/128GB model that got sold out and a 12GB/512GB option that will arrive soon. At Rs 37,999, the ROG Phone 2 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage offered consumers excellent value for money as compared to most smartphones, little alone gaming phones.

Asus ROG Phone 2 offers more than just a gaming handset. Asus has incorporated several features and made significant improvements to make the ROG Phone 2 a great overall smartphone.

In terms of display, the ROG Phone 2 has one of the best-in-class screens with an FHD+ AMOLED panel that features a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the screen also supports HDR10 and a 108 percent DCI-P3 coverage.

Performance on the ROG Phone 2 is a no brainer as the device is equipped with a heavy-duty Snapdragon 855+ chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and UFS 3.0 storage standards.

Asus has equipped its latest gaming phone with a 6,000 mAh battery, one of the biggest you’ll see on a smartphone. You can also juice up accessories through a second USB-C port as the handset supports reverse wired charging.

On the software front, Asus gives you the option to choose from a loud, gaming-oriented interface or a near-stock Android experience, similar to what you see on the Asus 6z.

The last big improvement comes in the form of camera performance. The dual rear cameras and single front camera shooter are pretty capable. The phone delivers the best camera quality on a gaming smartphone. Results from the rear camera were on par with the OnePlus 7T and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition in certain areas.

A ‘Notify Me’ option is currently available on the ROG Phone 2 listing page on Flipkart and pre-orders for the device will begin on October 25.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 05:27 pm

tags #Asus #gaming #smartphones

